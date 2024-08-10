Kanguva Theatrical Trailer will stun everyone from August 12th

Kollywood star Suriya’s next Kanguva is directed by blockbuster filmmaker Siva. The durector and his team are set to present a unique, larger-than-life epic fantasy film, which is rooted in the Tamil culture, for global audiences.

The movie is based on the past-life concept, and it is the costliest project ever in Suriya’s career. The film’s promotional material impressed everyone. Kanguva will arrive in cinemas on 10th October this year with majestic release in over 10 languages and will be available in 2D, 3D, and IMAX formats.

The makers have recently announced that the trailer for ‘Kanguva’ will be unveiled on the August12th. With the sizzle teaser, posters, and dynamic song already generating buzz, anticipation for the film is mounting. The trailer is eagerly awaited as it promises to introduce a novel approach within the period action genre.

The film is also set to be released in multiple international languages. Mythri Movie Distributors will manage the release in the Nizam region. Kanguva is bankrolled by Studio Green in association with UV Creations. The star-studded cast includes Suriya, Disha Patani, Bobby Deol, Natty Natraj, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, and others. The musical score is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.