Puri and Charmee: High time to clear Liger Dues

Liger was a huge disappointment and all those who invested lost big money. For the first time, Puri Jagannadh landed into a controversy over clearing the dues. The buyers and the exhibitors are furious on Puri and Charmee. They could do nothing except to wait for the next release of Puri Jagannadh. The time has arrived and the distributors, exhibitors are quite strict on their stand. They are not ready to compromise and the discussions are going on. Hanuman producer Niranjan Reddy who acquired the entire theatrical rights of Double iSmart asked Puri and Charmee to settle the issue at the earliest as it is impacting the business of Double iSmart. The buyers are not ready to bend down to the offer of Charmee.

They are demanding a refund before the release of Double iSmart. In most of the territories, no buyer is ready to release the film unless the issue of Liger is resolved. All those who knew Puri Jagannadh are quite surprised why the issue is dragged so much. Though Liger ended up as a disaster, Puri and Charmee made handsome money, argued several exhibitors. There are speculations that the film’s release is delayed but the team condemned the rumors. With the release date inching, the team of Double iSmart is worried about the grand release. Double iSmart has Ram, Kavya Thapar and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. Puri Connects are the producers.