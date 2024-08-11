x
Nayanthara Celebrates Children’s Day With Uyir & Ulag
Tamannaah Bhatia Bold Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Bae Look
Hansika Motwani Traditional Look
Keerthi Pandiyan Glares In Yellow Dress
Cold Cream Usage Benefits
Sonam Kapoor Styling With Rhea Kapoor
Aditi Rao Hydari’s Latest Photo Dump
Nushrratt Bharuccha for IIFA
Mouni Roy’s New Style Of Saree Drapping
Sharvari’s Latest Images
Sonal Chauhan’s Latest Photoshoot
Tripti Dimri Glitters In Her Style Of Dress
Deepika Padukone Through Back Images By Ranveer Singh
Rashmika Mandanna through back memories of pushpa 2
Sree Leela Pretty Look In Black
Rakul Preet Singh Childhood video
Nayanthara Stylish Look
Pumpkin seeds: Benefits, nutrition, uses
Rasha Thadani’s promotional diaries
Movie News

Ravi Teja and PMF to team up for the Fourth Time

Published on August 11, 2024 by ratnasri

Ravi Teja and PMF to team up for the Fourth Time

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja delivered a series of duds but the actor is strict on his remuneration. Top producers like Mythri Movie Makers and Dil Raju were in talks with Ravi Teja and they shelved their films because of the record quote from Ravi Teja. On the other hand, People Media Factory is producing back-to-back films with Ravi Teja. Their first collaboration was Dhamaka and it was a blockbuster. Their second project was Eagle and it ended up as a disaster. They are now working for Mr Bachchan and the film is hitting the screens on August 15th.

TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory is quite comfortable with Ravi Teja and the duo will be teaming up for the fourth time next year. Ravi Teja gave his nod for the film and a couple of directors are in the race to direct the film. The discussions for now are in the initial stages. If Ravi Teja gives his nod for the script, the makers will make an official announcement soon.

