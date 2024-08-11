Ravi Teja and PMF to team up for the Fourth Time

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja delivered a series of duds but the actor is strict on his remuneration. Top producers like Mythri Movie Makers and Dil Raju were in talks with Ravi Teja and they shelved their films because of the record quote from Ravi Teja. On the other hand, People Media Factory is producing back-to-back films with Ravi Teja. Their first collaboration was Dhamaka and it was a blockbuster. Their second project was Eagle and it ended up as a disaster. They are now working for Mr Bachchan and the film is hitting the screens on August 15th.

TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory is quite comfortable with Ravi Teja and the duo will be teaming up for the fourth time next year. Ravi Teja gave his nod for the film and a couple of directors are in the race to direct the film. The discussions for now are in the initial stages. If Ravi Teja gives his nod for the script, the makers will make an official announcement soon.