Amara Raja's Huge Expansion

Published on August 11, 2024

Amara Raja’s Huge Expansion

Amara Raja is expanding significantly. Jayadev Galla, Chairman of Amara Raja Energy and Mobility, after quitting politics, has concentrated on business expansion, leading the company to become one of the biggest in India.

In April, Amara Raja Group announced its acquisition of a substantial solar Balance of System project for a 500 MW/700 MW capacity. The project will be developed in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. ARIPL is scheduled to handle the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of the entire project.

On Saturday, the Amara Raja group held a ceremony for their Customer Qualification Plant for a cell manufacturing unit in the Mahabubnagar district. They also laid the foundation stone for a battery pack plant alongside the Customer Qualification Plant. Amara Raja has also signed an MoU with Piaggio. Additionally, the company has signed an MoU with the Telangana state government for setting up a research and development and manufacturing facility for Lithium-ion batteries with a capacity of 16 GWh, along with a Battery Pack Assembly unit.

During Saturday’s event, Galla Jayadev expressed concern over the expansion of his plants in Telangana. He stated that if the Congress government does not fulfill the commitments made by the previous BRS regime, he will consider moving the plant elsewhere for expansion.

Furthermore, Amara Raja has made an agreement with Gotion-InoBat-Batteries to produce lithium-ion cells suitable for Indian conditions. It has also signed an agreement with Jiangsu Highstar Battery Manufacturing Co for Nickel Manganese Cobalt Technology.

KTR also requested Revanth Reddy over the same through social media, he wrote, “We had worked very hard to convince Amara Raja to invest 9,500 Crore in Telangana. Government is an institution that has to ensure policy continuity

Brand Telangana should not suffer because of our political differences

I hope the Congress Govt will wisen up & honour the commitments made to all investors who’ve set shop in our state

And I humbly urge the CM to stop making ludicrous statements about the state being in a debt trap, equating with Cancer patient etc when in reality we are a vibrant revenue surplus state with the highest per capita income in the country

We already have seen Kaynes Technology leave Telangana for Gujarat, lost the Corning plant to Chennai and if Amara Raja now leaves it would be a disaster”

-Sanyogita

