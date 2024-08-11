Tungabhadra Dam Gate Washes Away : Tension Prevails In AP

The 19th gate of the Tungabhadra Dam in Karnataka has been washed away due to heavy flooding in recent days. Officials report that the chain link broke, causing the gate to be swept away. As a result, approximately 40,000 cubic meters of water are being released uncontrollably through the damaged gate.

With the river already experiencing high water levels, officials have issued alerts to residents in the river basin areas of Kurnool and Mahabubnagar districts. The total water flow in the river has now reached one lakh cusecs, prompting concerns about potential flooding downstream.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has taken immediate action in response to the situation. He inquired about the incident and directed Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu to communicate with Minister Payyavula Keshav. The CM instructed them to discuss the possibility of installing a temporary gate with Tungabhadra Dam officials.

Furthermore, CM Naidu spoke directly with the Principal Secretary of the Irrigation Department to gather more details about the incident. He emphasized the need for swift action and cooperation between the states to address the issue.

Minister Payyavula Keshav, after discussions with dam officials, revealed that there are significant challenges in setting up a temporary stop lock gate. He explained that the dam’s old design, dating back to its construction in 1960, makes it difficult to install such a gate.

The situation at Tungabhadra Dam remains critical as officials work to find a solution to control the water flow and mitigate potential flood risks in the affected areas.

