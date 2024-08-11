x
Nayanthara Celebrates Children’s Day With Uyir & Ulag
Tamannaah Bhatia Bold Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Bae Look
Hansika Motwani Traditional Look
Keerthi Pandiyan Glares In Yellow Dress
Cold Cream Usage Benefits
Sonam Kapoor Styling With Rhea Kapoor
Aditi Rao Hydari’s Latest Photo Dump
Nushrratt Bharuccha for IIFA
Mouni Roy’s New Style Of Saree Drapping
Sharvari’s Latest Images
Sonal Chauhan’s Latest Photoshoot
Tripti Dimri Glitters In Her Style Of Dress
Deepika Padukone Through Back Images By Ranveer Singh
Rashmika Mandanna through back memories of pushpa 2
Sree Leela Pretty Look In Black
Rakul Preet Singh Childhood video
Nayanthara Stylish Look
Pumpkin seeds: Benefits, nutrition, uses
Rasha Thadani’s promotional diaries
Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Commitment to Strengthening Panchayat System

Published on August 11, 2024 by ratnasri

Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Commitment to Strengthening Panchayat System

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has reaffirmed the alliance towards government’s commitment to strengthening the panchayat and sarpanch system. He emphasized the government’s desire to revive the crucial rural infrastructure.

Pawan Kalyan announced that a pulse survey is being conducted on the management of gram sabhas and the expenditure of Jal Jeevan Mission funds. Additionally, the government has increased funding for panchayats to organize Independence Day and Republic Day celebrations.

The Deputy CM revealed plans to hold gram sabhas simultaneously in 13,326 panchayats across the state to implement the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. These meetings will discuss and approve village development works, with the participation of MPs, MLAs, sarpanches, local body representatives, officials, and villagers.

Regarding the Jal Jeevan Mission, a central government initiative to provide safe drinking water to every household, Pawan Kalyan criticized the previous YSRCP government. He alleged that despite records showing an expenditure of Rs. 4,000 crores over five years, results were not visible on the ground. A pulse survey will be conducted to assess the actual situation, work completed, funds spent, and future tasks.

Read Also : Five YSR Congress corporators from Visakha join Jana Sena

The government has significantly increased funding for Independence Day and Republic Day celebrations in panchayats. Panchayats with populations under 5,000 will receive Rs. 10,000 (up from Rs. 100), while those with over 5,000 residents will get Rs. 25,000 (increased from Rs. 250). Pawan Kalyan asked panchayats to use flags made by local weavers and to include everyone in the celebrations.

The Deputy CM assured that the alliance government would preserve the self-respect of directly elected sarpanches. He called for organizing essay, quiz, painting, debate, and sports competitions for school children to promote understanding of the national festivals. Kalyan also stressed the importance of eco-friendly celebrations, discouraging the use of plastic flags and other environmentally harmful items.

In conclusion, Pawan Kalyan reiterated the alliance government’s commitment to bolstering the Panchayat Raj system. He expressed confidence that panchayats are taking swift steps to revive the rural economy by providing financial support.

-Sanyogita

Next Varun Tej's Matka First Look: Two Amazing Shades Previous Tungabhadra Dam Gate Washes Away : Tension Prevails In AP
