Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Commitment to Strengthening Panchayat System

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has reaffirmed the alliance towards government’s commitment to strengthening the panchayat and sarpanch system. He emphasized the government’s desire to revive the crucial rural infrastructure.

Pawan Kalyan announced that a pulse survey is being conducted on the management of gram sabhas and the expenditure of Jal Jeevan Mission funds. Additionally, the government has increased funding for panchayats to organize Independence Day and Republic Day celebrations.

The Deputy CM revealed plans to hold gram sabhas simultaneously in 13,326 panchayats across the state to implement the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. These meetings will discuss and approve village development works, with the participation of MPs, MLAs, sarpanches, local body representatives, officials, and villagers.

Regarding the Jal Jeevan Mission, a central government initiative to provide safe drinking water to every household, Pawan Kalyan criticized the previous YSRCP government. He alleged that despite records showing an expenditure of Rs. 4,000 crores over five years, results were not visible on the ground. A pulse survey will be conducted to assess the actual situation, work completed, funds spent, and future tasks.

Read Also : Five YSR Congress corporators from Visakha join Jana Sena

The government has significantly increased funding for Independence Day and Republic Day celebrations in panchayats. Panchayats with populations under 5,000 will receive Rs. 10,000 (up from Rs. 100), while those with over 5,000 residents will get Rs. 25,000 (increased from Rs. 250). Pawan Kalyan asked panchayats to use flags made by local weavers and to include everyone in the celebrations.

The Deputy CM assured that the alliance government would preserve the self-respect of directly elected sarpanches. He called for organizing essay, quiz, painting, debate, and sports competitions for school children to promote understanding of the national festivals. Kalyan also stressed the importance of eco-friendly celebrations, discouraging the use of plastic flags and other environmentally harmful items.

In conclusion, Pawan Kalyan reiterated the alliance government’s commitment to bolstering the Panchayat Raj system. He expressed confidence that panchayats are taking swift steps to revive the rural economy by providing financial support.

-Sanyogita