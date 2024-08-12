Prabhas Vs NTR for Sankranthi 2026

Young Tiger NTR will soon work with Prashanth Neel and the film is rumored to be titled Dragon. The makers launched the film officially recently and the regular shoot starts after NTR completes Devara. The shoot is scheduled to start in October and Prashanth Neel is finalizing the actors, technicians currently. The makers announced that the film will release for Sankranthi 2026. Prabhas is committed to Animal fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga and the filming commences early next year. Titled Spirit, the film is said to be an actioner and Prabhas plays the role of a cop in the film.

As per the update, Spirit is gearing up for Sankranthi 2026 release if things go as per the schedule plan. Then it would be a clash between NTR and Prabhas for the first time. Both Dragon and Spirit would be high on expectations considering the actors and the directors. This would be an interesting fight for sure. NTR is busy wrapping up Devara and Prabhas will soon resume the shoot of Maruthi’s Raja Saab that is slated for summer release next year.