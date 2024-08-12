x
Madhuri Dixit’s Photo Dump
Malaika Arora Sizzles In Black Dress
Palak Tiwari’s Maldives Photo Dump
Shanvi Srivastava Beach Vibe
Aditi Rao Hydari for John Jacobs Promotions
Khushi Kapoor Chilling Out With Friends
Sunny Leone Stunning Look
Kavya Thapar Stunning In Red Saree
Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna Hot Clicks
Genelia Stunning Photoshoot
Sadha Charming Look In White Dress
Amla (Indian Gooseberry) Health Benefits
Nayanthara Celebrates Children’s Day With Uyir & Ulag
Tamannaah Bhatia Bold Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Bae Look
Hansika Motwani Traditional Look
Keerthi Pandiyan Glares In Yellow Dress
Cold Cream Usage Benefits
Sonam Kapoor Styling With Rhea Kapoor
Aditi Rao Hydari’s Latest Photo Dump
Movie News

Prabhas Vs NTR for Sankranthi 2026

Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch Event Set2
Telangana Announces 100% Tax Exemption for Electric Vehicles Until 2026
Pushpa 2: The Rule Trailer: Biggest Mass Feast Loading
Pawan Kalyan at Ballarpur Election Campaign
“Kishan Reddy’s Musi Nidra is for photo shoot”

Young Tiger NTR will soon work with Prashanth Neel and the film is rumored to be titled Dragon. The makers launched the film officially recently and the regular shoot starts after NTR completes Devara. The shoot is scheduled to start in October and Prashanth Neel is finalizing the actors, technicians currently. The makers announced that the film will release for Sankranthi 2026. Prabhas is committed to Animal fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga and the filming commences early next year. Titled Spirit, the film is said to be an actioner and Prabhas plays the role of a cop in the film.

As per the update, Spirit is gearing up for Sankranthi 2026 release if things go as per the schedule plan. Then it would be a clash between NTR and Prabhas for the first time. Both Dragon and Spirit would be high on expectations considering the actors and the directors. This would be an interesting fight for sure. NTR is busy wrapping up Devara and Prabhas will soon resume the shoot of Maruthi’s Raja Saab that is slated for summer release next year.

Pushpa 2: The Rule Trailer: Biggest Mass Feast Loading
Viral Now: Wedding Card of Chaitanya and Sobhita
Jyotika Slams Negative Reviews of Suriya’s Kanguva

Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch Event Set2
Telangana Announces 100% Tax Exemption for Electric Vehicles Until 2026
Pushpa 2: The Rule Trailer: Biggest Mass Feast Loading
Pawan Kalyan at Ballarpur Election Campaign
“Kishan Reddy’s Musi Nidra is for photo shoot”

Telangana Announces 100% Tax Exemption for Electric Vehicles Until 2026
“Kishan Reddy’s Musi Nidra is for photo shoot”
High-Speed Rail Corridor to Connect AP and Telangana

