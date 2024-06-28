Prabhas’ makeover for Spirit

Spread the love

Prabhas is committed to Sandeep Reddy Vanga and the film is titled Spirit. Touted to be a high voltage action entertainer, Prabhas plays the role of a cop. Sandeep Reddy is currently busy with the scriptwork of the film. Prabhas and Sandeep met a couple of times recently in Mumbai and discussed the script developments and the look. Prabhas will have to sport a lean look with muscles for the role.

Prabhas is currently holidaying in Europe and he will start working on his looks after he returns from Europe. The shoot is expected to commence from October this year. T Series and Bhadrakali Films are the producers of Spirit. Prabhas in this gap will complete filming for Maruthi’s film Raja Saab. The film hits the screens early next year. Prabhas also has commitment for Hanu Raghavapudi’s romantic entertainer that will start rolling next year.