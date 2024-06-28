x
Hansika Motwani’s admirable Fashion Sense
Dhana Sree in Glossy Outfit
Mahira Sharma hotness at beach
Chetna Pande Beach Photos
Flower Decoration For Onam
Tollywood Support for Samantha
Sonam Kapoor Golden Glow look
Sonali Bendre Behind The Glam
Sonakshi Sinha Dancing Girl Emoji Vibe
Preethi Asrani Elegant Look
Shreya Ghoshal White Swan Look
Sharaddha Das Enjoy The Coffee Evening
Health Benefits Of Cardamom
Ritu Varma For Swag Movie Promotions
Food To Eat Before Booze
Shriya Saran’s mesmerising look
Ketika Sharma Glamorous New Look
Sonam Kapoor in Long Black Gown
Measures to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes
Rashmika Mandanna Makes Heart In A Million Ways
Prabhas' makeover for Spirit

Prabhas’ makeover for Spirit

Published on June 28, 2024 by

Prabhas’ makeover for Spirit

Prabhas is committed to Sandeep Reddy Vanga and the film is titled Spirit. Touted to be a high voltage action entertainer, Prabhas plays the role of a cop. Sandeep Reddy is currently busy with the scriptwork of the film. Prabhas and Sandeep met a couple of times recently in Mumbai and discussed the script developments and the look. Prabhas will have to sport a lean look with muscles for the role.

Prabhas is currently holidaying in Europe and he will start working on his looks after he returns from Europe. The shoot is expected to commence from October this year. T Series and Bhadrakali Films are the producers of Spirit. Prabhas in this gap will complete filming for Maruthi’s film Raja Saab. The film hits the screens early next year. Prabhas also has commitment for Hanu Raghavapudi’s romantic entertainer that will start rolling next year.

