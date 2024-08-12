x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Madhuri Dixit’s Photo Dump
Madhuri Dixit’s Photo Dump
Malaika Arora Sizzles In Black Dress
Malaika Arora Sizzles In Black Dress
Palak Tiwari’s Maldives Photo Dump
Palak Tiwari’s Maldives Photo Dump
Shanvi Srivastava Beach Vibe
Shanvi Srivastava Beach Vibe
Aditi Rao Hydari for John Jacobs Promotions
Aditi Rao Hydari for John Jacobs Promotions
Khushi Kapoor Chilling Out With Friends
Khushi Kapoor Chilling Out With Friends
Sunny Leone Stunning Look
Sunny Leone Stunning Look
Kavya Thapar Stunning In Red Saree
Kavya Thapar Stunning In Red Saree
Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna Hot Clicks
Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna Hot Clicks
Genelia Stunning Photoshoot
Genelia Stunning Photoshoot
Sadha Charming Look In White Dress
Sadha Charming Look In White Dress
Amla (Indian Gooseberry) Health Benefits
Amla (Indian Gooseberry) Health Benefits
Nayanthara Celebrates Children’s Day With Uyir & Ulag
Nayanthara Celebrates Children’s Day With Uyir & Ulag
Tamannaah Bhatia Bold Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Bold Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Bae Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Bae Look
Hansika Motwani Traditional Look
Hansika Motwani Traditional Look
Keerthi Pandiyan Glares In Yellow Dress
Keerthi Pandiyan Glares In Yellow Dress
Cold Cream Usage Benefits
Cold Cream Usage Benefits
Sonam Kapoor Styling With Rhea Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor Styling With Rhea Kapoor
Aditi Rao Hydari’s Latest Photo Dump
Aditi Rao Hydari’s Latest Photo Dump
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Suriya’s Kanguva Trailer: A Visual Feast

Published on August 12, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch Event Set2
image
Telangana Announces 100% Tax Exemption for Electric Vehicles Until 2026
image
Pushpa 2: The Rule Trailer: Biggest Mass Feast Loading
image
Pawan Kalyan at Ballarpur Election Campaign
image
“Kishan Reddy’s Musi Nidra is for photo shoot”

Suriya’s Kanguva Trailer: A Visual Feast

The highly anticipated Kanguva, a fantasy drama directed by Siva, has finally unveiled its trailer. This exciting project has been the talk of the town since its announcement, featuring Suriya, Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj and Ravi Raghavendra. The trailer opens with a captivating scene of tribal people preparing for a war, with Suriya’s character emerging as a fierce and daring protagonist. This ambitious project seamlessly blends between the past and the future, showcasing both prehistoric humans and a visionary vision of the days to come. The trailer offers a visual feast and keeps good expectations on the film. The film will hit the theatres on October 10, 2024 during the Dasara holiday season in all the Indian languages.

Kanguva is the most ambitious and costly film of the year, with an estimated budget exceeding 350 crores and is the costliest film made in Tamil cinema this year. Suriya’s brother Karthi will thrill the audience in a cameo and the trailer hints of Karthi’s presence. Kanguva is shot across seven different countries spanning various continents of India and is jointly produced by UV Creations and Studio Green.

Next Nag Ashwin’s Project S Previous Harish Rao claims credit for Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project
else

TRENDING

image
Pushpa 2: The Rule Trailer: Biggest Mass Feast Loading
image
Viral Now: Wedding Card of Chaitanya and Sobhita
image
Jyotika Slams Negative Reviews of Suriya’s Kanguva

Latest

image
Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch Event Set2
image
Telangana Announces 100% Tax Exemption for Electric Vehicles Until 2026
image
Pushpa 2: The Rule Trailer: Biggest Mass Feast Loading
image
Pawan Kalyan at Ballarpur Election Campaign
image
“Kishan Reddy’s Musi Nidra is for photo shoot”

Most Read

image
Telangana Announces 100% Tax Exemption for Electric Vehicles Until 2026
image
“Kishan Reddy’s Musi Nidra is for photo shoot”
image
High-Speed Rail Corridor to Connect AP and Telangana

Related Articles

Madhuri Dixit’s Photo Dump Malaika Arora Sizzles In Black Dress Palak Tiwari’s Maldives Photo Dump Shanvi Srivastava Beach Vibe Aditi Rao Hydari for John Jacobs Promotions Khushi Kapoor Chilling Out With Friends Sunny Leone Stunning Look Kavya Thapar Stunning In Red Saree Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna Hot Clicks Genelia Stunning Photoshoot Sadha Charming Look In White Dress Amla (Indian Gooseberry) Health Benefits Nayanthara Celebrates Children’s Day With Uyir & Ulag Tamannaah Bhatia Bold Look Aishwarya Lekshmi Bae Look Hansika Motwani Traditional Look Keerthi Pandiyan Glares In Yellow Dress Cold Cream Usage Benefits Sonam Kapoor Styling With Rhea Kapoor Aditi Rao Hydari’s Latest Photo Dump