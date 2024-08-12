Suriya’s Kanguva Trailer: A Visual Feast

The highly anticipated Kanguva, a fantasy drama directed by Siva, has finally unveiled its trailer. This exciting project has been the talk of the town since its announcement, featuring Suriya, Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj and Ravi Raghavendra. The trailer opens with a captivating scene of tribal people preparing for a war, with Suriya’s character emerging as a fierce and daring protagonist. This ambitious project seamlessly blends between the past and the future, showcasing both prehistoric humans and a visionary vision of the days to come. The trailer offers a visual feast and keeps good expectations on the film. The film will hit the theatres on October 10, 2024 during the Dasara holiday season in all the Indian languages.

Kanguva is the most ambitious and costly film of the year, with an estimated budget exceeding 350 crores and is the costliest film made in Tamil cinema this year. Suriya’s brother Karthi will thrill the audience in a cameo and the trailer hints of Karthi’s presence. Kanguva is shot across seven different countries spanning various continents of India and is jointly produced by UV Creations and Studio Green.