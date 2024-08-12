Nag ashwin's Project S

Successful director Nag Ashwin went on to direct films like Evade Subramanyam, Mahanati and Kalki 2898 AD. He supervised the works of films like Jathi Ratnalu and Sita Ramam for his production house Vyjayanthi Movies. Nag Ashwin is one of the most successful directors of Telugu cinema and he is busy with the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD. Nag Ashwin is soon teaming up with top and renowned production house AVM Pictures, one of the oldest production houses of South Indian cinema. The duo announced a talent hunt in the name of Project S.

They are seeking assistant directors for their project which is in pre-production. Nag Ashwin is expected to make an official announcement very soon. This generated enough interest after Nag Ashwin delivered a super hit like Kalki 2898 AD. Having his own production house like Vyjayanthi Movies and delivering several blockbusters, we have to wait to see what Nag Ashwin and AVM have on cards through collaboration. An official announcement is awaited.