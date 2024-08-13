x
Home > Politics

Former minister Jogi Ramesh's son arrested in AgirGold scam

Published on August 13, 2024

Former minister Jogi Ramesh’s son arrested in AgirGold scam

Jogi Ramesh’s son arrested

Senior YSR Congress leader and former minister Jogi Ramesh’s son Jogi Rajiv was arrested in connection with the AgriGold land scam on Tuesday. The ACB officials conducted raids in the house of Jogi Ramesh and registered an FIR against Rajiv. Cases were filed under section 120B, and 420 of IPC, PC Act section 7 and 12, AP Land Grabbing Act section 4.

Cases were also filed against the Vijayawada Rural mandal surveyor Ramesh, village surveyor Dedipya, and Nunna Sub-Registrar. Jogi Rajiv was named as A1, while his uncle Jogi Venkateswara Rao was named as A2 in the case. The case was registered by the ACB on August 8 following a complaint from Avva Venkata Seshu Narayana, of AgriGold.

The accused did not conduct a survey, did not inform the neighbours about the survey but changed the land alignment. They have also registered a land in Survey Number 87 which was earlier attached by the APCID, the ACB officials said. It was alleged that Rajiv and his uncle Venkateswara Rao purchased the land in Survey Number 88 and changed the survey number to 87. They influenced the Vijayawada Rural Mandal Revenue Officials and the Nunna Sub-registrar. They have again sold the same land to Pagidipati Subba Reddy on May 31, 2024, the ACB officials said.

Also Read : ACB Raids on Jogi Ramesh

They have also created documents stating that the neighbours Addepalli Kiran and Rambabu were also informed about the survey. However, the survey was never conducted. The village surveyor created the records and gave them to the Jogi family.

The ACB officials said that they have conducted initial enquiry into the case after the AgriGold filed the case. It was said that the charges were proved as there was no survey and the survey number was also tampered with. The officials seized all the documents related to the case.

Meanwhile, Tadepalli police have issued a notice to Jogi Ramesh in the case related to the attack on Chandrababu Naidu’s residence at Undavalli. When the YSR Congress was in power, Jogi Ramesh tried to attack the residence of Chandrababu Naidu. A case was filed then but was taken up now as the NDA government was formed and the YSR Congress was defeated.

Jogi Ramesh approached the High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the case. The court admitted the case and posted it for August 22, for further hearing.

