ACB Raids on Jogi Ramesh

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is conducting raids on former Andhra Pradesh minister Jogi Ramesh. At around 5:15 AM on Tuesday morning, ACB started raids at his Ibrahimpatnam residence in alleged relation to the Ambapuram Agrigold lands scam. He is alleged to have bought and sold lands that were seized by CID officials.

Recently, officials received a complaint about numerous conspiracies allegedly orchestrated by Jogi Ramesh during the YSRCP government. There are also allegations that he sold land to a corporator in Vijayawada by altering survey numbers. He is further accused of making illegal registrations by blackmailing officials. According to sources, officials have already collected evidence regarding his illegal activities.

ACB has yet to make an official statement regarding the issue. Keep watching this space for updated information.

-Sanyogita