Home > Politics

AP New Liquor Policy: Quality Liquor for Lower Prices

Published on August 13, 2024 by ratnasri

AP New Liquor Policy: Quality Liquor for Lower Prices

As per a promise made by Chandrababu Naidu during his election campaign, the TDP, after forming the government, has started to make changes in the liquor policy. Many people who work hard all day take a little liquor to relieve physical stress before sleep. However, during the YSRCP regime, liquor prices were too high, and many fake brands were introduced under the guise of liquor prohibition. This resulted in health issues for many breadwinners and left many with empty pockets by the end of the day due to the high rates. To cope, many became addicted to ganja and drugs in the state.

Now, under the TDP government, there are plans to sell leading brand liquor quarter bottles for between Rs 80 to Rs 90. Officials are set to submit a report on this to the government within two days. Excise officials have already visited six neighboring states to study their liquor policies. The government is also planning to permit all types of MNC brands by the end of this month. The new liquor policy is a source of hope for many.

-Sanyogita

