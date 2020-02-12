Huge crowd at Pawan ‘rally for justice’

Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan took part in a rally in Kurnool town demanding justice for rape-and-murder victim Sugali Preeti. Massive crowds participated in the rally. Pawan said that the Jagan Reddy government was speaking of Disha Act but it had not cared to punish the persons behind Preeti murder in the past eight months. He asked why no action was taken though there was medical and post mortem reports. Pawan said that only because of political interference that the officials could not give justice.

Preeti mother said that the then police officers took nearly Rs 30 lakh to hush up the murder case. She accused the YCP Ministers and MLAs of totally indifferent to her demand for justice. This was why she went and met Pawan in Mangalagiri asking for justice. As a result, Pawan did rally. Now, Senani demanded the government immediately to hand over the Preeti case to the CBI. He asked why CM Jagan is not able to talk strongly for Preeti case just like in Disha case.

Pawan sarcastically asked what would be the use to set up Judicial Capital in Kurnool when a daughter of Rayalaseema doesn’t get justice for so long.