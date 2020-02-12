Keerthy Suresh Vs Rashmika for Naga Chaitanya?

Akkineni youngster Naga Chaitanya is busy with the shoot of Sekhar Kammula’s Love Story which is aimed for summer release. Naga Chaitanya already gave his nod for Parasuram for his next film. Parasuram narrated the script recently and got a positive nod from the actor. The pre-production work of the film started recently and the regular shoot will commence from May. Nageswara Rao is the title considered for this romantic entertainer.

Parasuram is in plans to repeat Rashmika Mandanna who played the female lead in Geetha Govindam. There are also talks that he is considering Keerthy Suresh for the role. The female lead’s role has enough prominence and hence Parasuram is finalizing the heroine first. 14 Reels Plus will produce the film which will release during the end of this year. Both Naga Chaitanya and Parasuram are charging huge remunerations for this film.