Rana reveals about the challenges for Aranya

When all the actors are busy with native commercial capers, Rana Dagggubati is the only actor who was always keen on signing interesting films that appealed to wider sections of audience and most of them happened to be experiments. He was extremely impressed with the narration of Prabhu Solomon who directed some meaningful Tamil movies. The film is titled Haathi Mere Saathi / Aranya / Kaadan and is inspired by a real-life incident. The story narrates about the bonding between a human being and an elephant.

Rana Daggubati revealed that the film was shot for almost 200 days and he was present for most of the shoot. The shoot of the film was kept on hold due to various reasons and it got delayed. Aranya was shot in seven thick forests in various parts of the world. He lauded Prabhu Solomon for his work and thanked Eros International which stood as a huge support. Rana sounds extremely confident on the film and he says that he has a winner in his hands. Aranya is slated for release on April 2nd in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil languages.