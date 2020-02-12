AP High Court summons DGP on illegal arrest

The AP High Court ordered DGP Gowtham Sawang to appear before the court on February 14. The summons were issued in connection with the alleged illegal arrest of Reddy Gowtham and Yelleti Lochini. Their relatives filed a habeas corpus petition in the court. This is the first time that the court has ordered the AP Police Head to appear before it in recent years.

What more, the HC summoner the DGP based on a report given by the Vizag senior civil judge, who held an enquiry into the illegal arrest.

Reports say that the illegal arrests were made by the Vizag city police. The two were picked from an unidentified location in Vijayawada. The exact report of the judicial enquiry was not known. But, the High Court apparently took it very seriously after the judicial enquiry found something very seriously wrong with the police activities.

Already, the HC judges are unhappy with the manner in which its orders were being ignored and held in contempt by the YCP government. The court already warned of calling top heads in the government in the litigation on Capital shifting cases.