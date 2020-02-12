Telugu director locked for Vijay

Sudha Kongara, a native of Vizag tested her luck and impressed everyone with her debut film Saala Khadoos. She later remade the film with Venkatesh as Guru. The talented director took a long break and is all set to test her luck this summer with Soorarai Pottru featuring Suriya in the lead role. The film is carrying decent expectations. There are strong speculations that Sudha is in talks with top actor Vijay for a film.

As per the latest update, the project is locked and Vijay gave a positive nod for the script. Sun Pictures is on board to produce this prestigious project and the film is aimed for January 2021 release. The regular shoot of this untitled film will start in June. Sudha Kongara is currently giving final touches for the script.