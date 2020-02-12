World Famous Lover Worldwide Pre-Release Business – Second Highest For Vijay Deverakonda

World Famous Lover is gearing up for a grand release on the 14th of this month ie, coming Friday. Worldwide theatrical rights of the film are values for 30.50 Cr. This is the second-highest pre-release business for the hero after Dear Comrade which did a pre-release business of 34.50 Cr. The film is sold in Andhra, Rest Of India Markets, Overseas and it’s an advance/own release in the remaining. A single buyer has bought the film for 10Cr in Andhra Region but the film is struggling to get sold in that ratio when it is sold area wise. So you might see lesser numbers in the area wise business of Andhra.

Below are the area wise prices

Area Pre-Release Nizam 9 Cr Valued Ceeded 4 Cr Advance Andhra 10 Cr NRA AP/TS 23 Cr ROI 4 Cr Overseas 3.50 Cr Worldwide 30.50 Cr