World Famous Lover Worldwide Pre-Release Business – Second Highest For Vijay Deverakonda

World Famous Lover Worldwide Pre-Release Business
World Famous Lover Worldwide Pre-Release Business

World Famous Lover is gearing up for a grand release on the 14th of this month ie, coming Friday. Worldwide theatrical rights of the film are values for 30.50 Cr. This is the second-highest pre-release business for the hero after Dear Comrade which did a pre-release business of 34.50 Cr. The film is sold in Andhra, Rest Of India Markets, Overseas and it’s an advance/own release in the remaining. A single buyer has bought the film for 10Cr in Andhra Region but the film is struggling to get sold in that ratio when it is sold area wise. So you might see lesser numbers in the area wise business of Andhra.

Below are the area wise prices

AreaPre-Release
Nizam9 Cr Valued
Ceeded4 Cr Advance
Andhra10 Cr NRA
AP/TS23 Cr
ROI4 Cr
Overseas3.50 Cr
Worldwide30.50 Cr
