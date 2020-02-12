Did Nani reject the sequel of Awe?

Natural Nani turned producer with an innovative film Awe which impressed critics bigtime. With Nani’s brand, the film opened well but could not end up as a money-spinner despite of getting exceptional reviews. Prasanth Varma directed the movie and soon after this, he delivered a flop named Kalki. Taking twitter recently, Prashanth Varma said that he is ready with the script of the sequel for Awe and he is waiting for a producer to kick-start the project.

Tollywood was left in deep shock why did Nani miss an opportunity to bankroll the sequel. Going into the news, Nani was not impressed with the work of Prashanth Varma during the shoot of Awe. Right from the sets to the shoot, there were creative differences between Prasanth Varma and Nani. The director even did not deliver the content of Awe till the last minute which left the makers tensed. This kept Nani away from Prasanth Varma who announced his next with Nani after the release of Awe. Hence the sequel of Awe too will be happening without Nani on board.