No Shah appointment yet for Jagan?

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s Office has not given appointment to CM Jaganmohan Reddy twice in the past. The main reason given was that AP CMO was not giving definite agenda for Jagan meeting with Shah. Now, CM is visiting Delhi today afternoon to meet Modi. Jagan office has asked for Shah appointment also but the Union Minister Office has not confirmed this till now.

But the YCP MPs are confident that Jagan will be received well this time in Delhi. Jagan’s game plan is to give some moral support to Modi-Shah at a time when they are still recovering from the Delhi election defeat. Jagan may voluntarily promise his party support to the BJP in the Parliament. But still, there is lot more curiosity in political circles whether Shah will give his appointment or not. Rumour is that Shah may avoid this time also considering the ongoing CBI Court cases against the AP CM. Why would his office take so long to confirm the appointment to a CM? Giving appointment at this stage may also send a wrong signal to the Investigation officers.

On the other hand, Jagan meet with Modi today evening is going to give clarity on the future of Amaravati Capital City altogether. After telling PM, Jagan plan is to go ahead with greater force to shift Capital to Vizag. The final moments have arrived.