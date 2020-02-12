Allu Arjun’s special interaction with NDTV

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is on cloud nine with the super success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which comes at a crucial time for the actor. Bunny promoted the film widely all over and he even spent ample time for the national and tamil media for the first time. Not stopping here, Allu Arjun is plans for a special interaction with NDTV soon. The top media house asked Allu Arjun fans to shoot the questions with the hashtag #AlluArjunOnNDTV so that they would pick some of them and get answered by Allu Arjun.

Before starting the shoot of his next, Allu Arjun is in plans to complete the last set of promotions for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is the biggest hit in the careers of Allu Arjun and Trivikram. Allu Arjun will start shooting for Sukumar’s action thriller this month and the film is aimed for release this year.