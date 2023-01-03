Huge scarcity for Music Composers in Tollywood

Thaman and Devi Sri Prasad emerged as the top music composers of Telugu cinema. They are not reachable for mid-range films as they are charging huge money per film. Tamil composer Anirudh is busy with a bunch of Tamil films and he has no time for Telugu projects. Mickey J Meyer is residing in USA and he is quite selective. Gopi Sundar lost track because of unknown reasons and he is struggling to get back to the track. Bheems delivered super hit tunes for Ravi Teja’s Dhamaka. He is currently signing Telugu films. Telugu filmmakers are relying on young composers from neighboring languages. Nani roped in Santosh Narayanan for Dasara.

Malayalam music director Hesham Abdul Wahab is working for two films in Telugu. Kantara music director is busy with a couple of Telugu films. Tamil youngster Leon James is working on multiple Telugu films after the success of Ori Devuda. Sricharan Pakala and Suresh Bobbili are the only young Telugu composers who are working on multiple films. There is a requirement for young Telugu talent here. There are lot of medium and small-budget Telugu films in making and the makers are finding it hard to find to finalize composers in their budgets.