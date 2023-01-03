Vijay’s Vaarasudu lagging behind by Miles

Top Tollywood producer Dil Raju is producing Vijay’s upcoming movie Varisu and the film will have a good release in Telugu as Vaarasudu. Dil Raju’s recent interviews turned controversial because of his comments. There are debates going on in Telugu cinema about the same. Dil Raju’s personal interviews went viral but there are no promotions for Vaarasudu in Telugu. A grand pre-release event is planned in Telugu but it is unclear if Vijay will make it to the event. With films like Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy releasing during the season, Dil Raju and his team has to be quite aggressive to promote the film.

Vaarasudu is lagging behind in promotions for now. The film is also carrying no buzz across the Telugu states. The trailer may change the mood of the film among the audience. Vaarasudu is a family entertainer that is directed by Vamshi Paidipally. Rashmika Mandanna is the heroine and Thaman scored the music. Dil Raju feels that the audience would love this family entertainer during the Sankranthi holiday season. The film is expected to release on January 12th in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil languages.