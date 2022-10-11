Hunt 1st Song: Energetic Item Number

Advertisement

Sudheer Babu is coming up with an action thriller with his next film, Hunt and he is playing an action packed police officer role in the same.

The first lyrical video song from the album, Papa Tho Pailam has been unveiled now. The song features Sudheer, Apsara Rani, and also Srikanth and Premisthe fame Bharath who make a brief appearance.

Sudheer and Apsara rock the dance floor in the lyrical video. Ghibran’s energetic composition gives a new josh. This is not a usual item number as it is relies on electronic music and the beats are funky and hi-fi. Mangili and Nakash Aziz’s vocal suit the theme of the song and they pack a punch.

The musical promotions of Hunt have started with the energetic Papa Tho Pailam and there’s more to come as the makers are set to unveil more promotional material.

Hunt is a cop thriller directed by Mahesh. The film features Sudheer, Bharath, and Srikanth. V Anand Prasad is producing the film. The release date will be announced soon.