10incidents to show how Kavitha was sidelined in TRS

Ever since Kalvakuntla Kavitha has skipped the big announcement of BRS meeting, speculations are rife over differences in the family and Kavitha seems to have been being strategically sidelined. Here are the 10 incidents which show case that the TRS has sidelined the a prominent woman face of the party

1. It’s about to be 4years but so far no proper review was reportedly done by the party on why Kavitha lost the elections and the next steps to revive

2. Kavitha was not considered for Rajya Sabha despite everyone being well aware of her contacts at national level especially media and parliamentarians. She was given MLC only so she has some sort of protocol

3.Kalvakuntla family reportedly doesn’t address the elephant in the room. It is sort of cold war, they don’t talk about the issue and clear the air about it. Even she skipped the Dusshera ritual

4. When an allegation came against Kavitha on liquor scam, the reaction of the party was late. While the attack happened in the noon, the leadership took its own sweet time to send leaders to her house as a support. That was the last instance the party stood by her

5.Nobody defends Kavitha when opposition parties make brutal accusations and abuse. Opponents are morphing her pictures, calling her Liquor Queen and what not, let alone condemning, not one complaint has been filed.

6.Social media warriors have completely ignored her. They also didn’t come in her support. Nobody gives a counter to the trolls, leaving her isolated

7.When the Faceoff with the governor happened, while the latter refused to play Bathukamma, it wasn’t even condemned by leaders. All the talk around Telangana sentiment was set aside just because it would elevate Kavitha

8.She is maintaining low profile and not even tweeting a condolence message on Mulayam Singh Yadav’s death, even though she is close associate Yadavs. This raised an eyebrow over the instruction from the party to her to keep quiet

9.Before launch of BRS, Kavitha accompanied, KCR on all his national tours. She used to talk to all the media houses. She was in Maharashtra, Delhi. Even just before announcement of BRS she allegedly spoke to KCR but she didn’t turn up.

10.Her brother KTR termed her absence on BRS as “silly and trivial issue”. Worst part is her absence on was compared to a first time MP Ranjith Reddy who also skipped the meeting over broken leg. Evidently Kavitha like all the leaders of Udhyamam Telangana batch is being sidelined for the Bangaru Telangana batch