BoyFriend For Hire: ‘HATKE’ Concept, Rising Interest

If there is a film that is creating a good buzz these days that is ‘Boyfriend for Hire’ which is coming on October 14th. The ‘Hatke’ concept is wooing young audience like never before. Recently DJ Tillu tickled the bones of youth and it looks like Boyfriend for Hire movies offers something like that.

Parents want children to choose professions like doctor, engineer, accountant or architect but the protagonist in this movie chooses ‘boyfriend for Hire’ as his profession. What else we need for entertainment? Though it mainly targets to reach youth but there are some elements that can convince family audience too.? Definitely it’s a stuff that we want to taste but to see if all required ingredients are there.

Makers seem to be doing a safe bet and releasing grandly in many theatres. Surprisingly this small movie also rushing to US to feed audience there. Let’s see if the Boyfriend makes audience to hire for couple of hours comfortably.