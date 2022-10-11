Pawan fixes three-day tour in Visakha from Oct 15

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan had fixed a three-day programme in Visakhapatnam from October 15. He would be staying in the city for the three days and interact with the party leaders and activists of the Uttarandhra region.

The Jana Sena chief would also interact with the people and receive their grievances during his stay in the port city. He fixed the schedule on Monday after taking a break from his film schedule in Hyderabad.

Pawan Kalyan’s programme comes at a time when the ruling YSR Congress is sponsoring a massive procession in the city in support of the three capitals. A Joint Action Committee (JAC) was formed recently to defend the three capitals and decentralisation proposals of the government.

He would conduct Janavani programme on October 16 at Visakhapatnam and would meet people of the undivided districts of Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram. He would also interact with the people and receive their complaints against the government.

On October 17, Pawan Kalyan would meet the party activists and senior leaders from Uttarandhra. He is scheduled to focus on the allegations of land deals and destruction of Rishi Konda by the ruling party leaders.

Surprisingly, on Tuesday, he appeared on twitter again with a series of tweets on Uttarandhra particularly Visakhapatnam. He also gave a couple of counters to the decentralisation slogan of the ruling YSR Congress. He sought to advise the ruling party leaders to declare all 26 districts as States and rename Andhra Pradesh as United States of Andhra Pradesh.

In all probability, Pawan Kalyan would be hitting at the ruling YSR Congress in the next two weeks, mostly targeting them on the decentralisation and Visakhapatnam development plans of the YSR Congress.

He would also set to drag the ruling party leaders from their plans of Garjana programme scheduled for October 15. If Pawan Kalyan continues his tweets like this, it is for sure that the ruling party leaders get diverted and have to dedicate their time in countering the Jana Sena chief rather than planning the Garjna programme!