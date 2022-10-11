Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu Trailer Talk

Advertisement

The trailer of Akshay Kumar’s new film Ram Setu is out and it promises to be an adventurous ride that is packed with thrills and action. Akshay Kumar, Nassar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Satyadev and Nushratt Bharuchha played important roles in the film. Akshay Kumar plays a top archaeologist Aryan Kulshrestha who is asked to prove the existence of Ram Setu while the human forces try hard to assassinate the renowned archaeologist. The visuals are fantastic and there are some underwater sequences shot on the lead actors during this adventurous ride. Ram Setu trailer is thoroughly engaging and it keeps good expectations on the film. Ram Setu also narrates about how an archeologist tries hard to protect the history and culture of India.

Abhishek Sharma directed this big-budget film which marks the debut of Amazon Prime Video into film production in the country. The film is co-produced by Cape of Good Films, Abundantia Entertainment and Lyca Productions. The film is announced for October 25th release in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil languages. Zee Studios will distribute the film across the globe. Ram Setu is the fourth consecutive Diwali release for Akshay Kumar after Housefull 4, Laxmii and Sooryavanshi. Akshay Kumar delivered a series of duds in the recent times and he is currently shooting for Oh My God 2, Gorkha and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.