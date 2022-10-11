Two big announcements coming from Mythri Movie Makers

Megastar Chiranjeevi is shooting for Waltair Veerayya in the direction of KS Ravindra (Bobby). The film is announced for Sankranthi 2023 and the exact release date will be announced soon. Chiranjeevi already leaked that Waltair Veerayya is the title locked for this mass entertainer. The makers are in plan to announce the title and the release date during Diwali weekend. Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan and Catherine will be seen playing other important roles in Waltair Veerayya. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and Devi Sri Prasad scores the music.

Nandamuri Balakrishna too will soon test his luck with a high-voltage mass entertainer directed by Gopichand Malineni. There are lot of titles speculated for the film. Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Duniya Vijay will be seen in other prominent roles. The title of this mass entertainer will be announced on Saturday. The release date of the film too is expected to be announced with the title poster. Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling this project too. The top production house is gearing up to make two big announcements in just a week’s gap.