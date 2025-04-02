x
Politics

Hyderabad Police Take Strict Action Against Social Media Misuse

Published on April 2, 2025 by swathy

Hyderabad Police Take Strict Action Against Social Media Misuse

Hyderabad police are taking strong measures against those who post provocative content, morphed photos, and inflammatory comments on social media without knowing the full facts. Some users are behaving recklessly on these platforms, confident that nobody is monitoring their activities, while chasing likes, shares and subscribers.

In Asif Nagar, police detained a rowdy-sheeter who posted a video with provocative language on Instagram. Though initially celebrated by followers, he was soon summoned by the Task Force, counselled, and released after he promised never to make such reels again.

At Banjara Hills, two youths driving a vehicle without number plates were arrested after sharing videos displaying an air pistol while shouting “jam” on WhatsApp. Later admitted buying the air pistol just to gain popularity through reels.

The IT Cell at Banjara Hills Police Command Control Building is closely watching social media platforms. Under Police Commissioner CV Anand’s supervision, a Social Media Action Squad monitors content round-the-clock. In just three months this year, they’ve registered over 30 cases and counselled 200-300 people.

The team examines posts on Facebook, WhatsApp, X, Telegram and Instagram, identifying those with provocative comments, photos or videos. Cyber Crime Police receive more than 50 complaints monthly about morphed photos and hurtful comments affecting people’s sentiments.

Police warn that there’s no escaping consequences for those who cross boundaries on social media.

