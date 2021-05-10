Hyderabad still joint capital, YCP MLA reminds KCR

The stopping of AP ambulances on the Telangana border triggered a lot of concern from all sides. YCP MLA Samineni Udayabhanu has strongly objected to the KCR Government taking such a painful decision. As tens of ambulances were stopped on the AP-Telangana border, the AP Covid patients and others were facing a harrowing time.

The YCP MLA termed it as immoral on the part of Telangana. They should know that Hyderabad was still the joint capital of both the Telugu States. The AP patients had a right to come to Hyderabad for better treatment. The Telangana Government should act in a humanitarian manner.

Mr. Udayabhanu has said that they have asked the Telangana police for permission to the AP ambulances. The Covid patients can go for treatment anywhere in the country. The Central Government has also submitted an affidavit to this effect in the Supreme Court already.

Meanwhile, the Telangana police are not giving entry for the AP Covid patients even though they were saying they have been alloted beds in the Hyderabad hospitals.