After getting banned from Twitter, Kangana now fights with Instagram

Kangana Ranaut has been in news recently for the reasons other than movies. Her sharp political comments garnered her lot of fans as well as haters. However, in recent times, she is at loggerheads with social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram. Details as follows.

Already her account suspended by Twitter

She has never shown any hesitation to express her political views on various issues. But the problem is that, she leaned heavily towards the right wing and openly supported BJP activities. During the assembly elections for West Bengal, which was by no means less than a high voltage action drama, she supported BJP and posted sharp comments on other parties like Trinamool Congress. At some point, Twitter management felt that her comments are provocative, hateful and abusive. Finally Twitter management suspended her account saying she has violated the policies of Twitter several times.

Kangana’s post deleted by Instagram

After getting suspended by Twitter, she was seen active on Instagram. However, now she has issues with Instagram as well. Recently she posted about her getting infected with Corona virus and being tested positive for Covid 19. She posted on Instagram, ” I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it, people please don’t give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let’s destroy this Covid -19 it is nothing but a small time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people.” However for some reasons Instagram deleted her post about covid-19 though it seems that there is no hateful or abusive content in the post.

Kangana reaction on Instagram deleting her post

While everyone was puzzled about the reason for Instagram deleting her post, Kangana responded on Instagram deleting her post. She wrote, “Instagram has deleted my post where I threatened to demolish Covid because some were hurt. I had heard of terrorist and communist sympathisers on Twitter but Covid fan club awesome. It’s been two days here on insta but don’t think will last here more than a week.”

She stated that, she is awaiting for Instagram to ban her. She also added that she has other platforms and also movies to express her views. In addition she also made some sarcastic comments about Instagram deleting her posts. We need to wait and see how this war of words will end.