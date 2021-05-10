Tarak tested positive for Coronavirus

Young Tiger NTR is the latest celebrity to get tested positive for coronavirus. The top actor took his official twitter page to inform the news. “I’ve tested positive for Covid19. Plz don’t worry, I’m doing absolutely fine. My family & I have isolated ourselves & we’re following all protocols under the supervision of doctors. I request those who’ve come into contact with me over the last few days to pl get tested. Stay safe” posted NTR on his twitter page.

The shoot of his upcoming project RRR came to a halt after the second wave of coronavirus attacked the country. NTR is in home isolation and has no symptoms. NTR recently signed a film in the direction of Koratala Siva and the project starts rolling later this year. The actor will first complete the shoot of RRR in the direction of SS Rajamouli. The film releases soon.

http://https://twitter.com/tarak9999/status/1391686192760987651