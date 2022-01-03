Hyderabad’s single screen burnt into Ashes

Shiva Parvathi theatre in Kukatpally region of Hyderabad is burnt into ashes during the early hours of today. Three fire engines rushed to the spot but the theatre was completely damaged by the time. Short circuit may be the reason behind the accident predicted the management. The incident took place after the second show is completed. The cops revealed that the accident took place between 2:30 and 3 AM. The watchman in Shiva Parvathi theatre informed the Fire Department about the accident.

The screen, furniture, roof and the walls are completely damaged and the entire theatre is burnt. Nani’s Shyam Singha Roy is the film screened in this theatre. More details about the accident are awaited.