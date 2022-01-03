KTR urges Centre to reopen Adilabad’s CCI unit

Telangana Industry Minister K. T. Rama Rao on Sunday urged the Centre to reopen the Cement Corporation of India (CCI) unit in the state’s Adilabad town that saying there are a lot of favourable conditions and opportunities for the unit now.

He wrote letters to union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Heavy Industries Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey in this regard.

KTR, as the minister is popularly known, wrote that 772 acres of land is available for the unit. An additional 170 acres for the CCI township and 1,500 acres for 48 million tonnes of limestone deposits are available.

Stating that there was enough water and 2 KV electricity supply readily available for the unit, he said that reopening of the CCI unit will not just help Telangana but also neighbouring states like Maharashtra.

“Reopening of CCI will help develop Adilabad in a big way, mainly new jobs will be created for the local youth. I request the Union government to immediately reopen the unit,” he said.

He also stated that all the facilities and subsidies given to a new company will be provided to the CCI, if reopened. KTR also assured that the Telangana will provide complete support in reopening of the CCI unit.

He lamented that in spite of Telangana government offering to provide all the assistance needed, the Central government is not coming forward to revive the plant.

He brought to the notice of the Central ministers that the construction industry is on a boom in Telangana and the demand for cement will always be high. There is a growing demand for cement across the country today and the private cement companies are making huge profits, he wrote.

He pointed out that Athat cement manufacturers associations like ICRA and CRISIL see major construction activities in the country with the Prime Minister Narendera Modi introducing the Gati Shakti Master Plan to strengthen the national highways. All the state governments are constantly working on developing infrastructure in their States, apart from the regular housing construction, leading to huge demand for cement.