Mohan Babu’s open letter to Tollywood: Industry is not about 4 heroes, producers!

Veteran actor, producer Manchu Mohanbabu on Sunday (today) wrote an open letter to Tollywood film industry. In his letter Mohababu categorically stated that Telugu film industry is not about just four heroes or four producers or four distributors.

Mohanbabu said Telugu film industry comprises 24 crafts and it belongs to all those who work in these 24 crafts. Unfortunately, few Tollywood personalities have turned Telugu film industry as an industry that belonged to just four heroes, four producers and four exhibitors.

Mohanbabu gave a call to the entire film industry to join hands and meet Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana unitedly, to take up the issues concerning Tollywood industry and seek resolution to the problems being faced by Tollywood at present.

“Telugu film industry means hopes and aspirations of thousands of people working in this industry. It also means thousands of families who are dependent on this industry for their livelihood. First, we all should meet at one place to discuss on problems and solutions of film industry. Then we should meet unitedly the CMs of Telugu States and take these issues to their notice and seek redressal of our problems. But unfortunately, only four heroes or four producers are meeting CMs on their own without consulting anyone in the industry saying that the CMs permitted only four to come and meet them. This is not correct. This will lead nowhere. I am telling this with my 47 years of vast experience in the Telugu film industry,” Mohanbabu elaborated in his letter.

Mohanbabu further stated that no one is small or no one is big in film industry. All are equal and everyone has their own importance. There is no monopoly here. If small producers were also taken into confidence and they were made part of meetings with CMs, then the problems that we are facing today would not have arisen.

There may be different persons with different political affiliations in the film industry. But everyone should respect the CMs who were elected by the people. Did we do that? We should respect, meet them and bring our issues to their notice and seek resolution of our problems. When I was MAA president, I took everyone along and met then AP CM YS Rajasekhar Reddy and sought his help to check piracy. YSR immediately responded and took strong measures to check piracy. That should be the spirit, said Mohanbabu in his letter.