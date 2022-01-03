RRR Delay: A Huge Dent to the Profits

SS Rajamouli took ample time to carve out his next magnum opus RRR. The film is all set for a grand release on January 7th and then came Omicron variant of coronavirus. Most of the North Indian states are shut which forced the makers to push the release of RRR. The film’s estimated budget is Rs 450 crores. Rajamouli, NTR and Ram Charan spent close to a month in North India and promoted the film on all the platforms and tv channels. The makers are said to have spent Rs 20 crores on the promotions of the film. With the film’s delay, the makers will have to promote the film once again right before the new release.

Rajamouli and his team met the distributors of Andhra Pradesh and finalized 30 percent cut in the theatrical deals because of the low ticket pricing in the state. This would cut down close to Rs 50 crores from the film’s profits. Pen Studios joined hands to release the film in North. The deals will be revised soon after the new release date will be announced. The film cannot release when the restrictions of 50 percent occupancy are implemented. Heaping up interests is one more factor that is worrying the team of RRR. The delay will increase the interests by crores on a monthly basis. Though the deals are closed, the makers are yet to receive the payments.

Rajamouli who is a master in promoting and releasing his film has no idea about the new release date of RRR. Some of them predict that RRR may release for summer and some of the trade analysts say that the Indian cinema will remain shut till August due to the third wave of coronavirus in the country. For now, Rajamouli and his team will have to wait till normalcy returns. The Indian audience too will have to wait for a longer time to witness this visual spectacle on the big screen.