AP Theatres Reopening is a Huge Drama

The government of Andhra Pradesh was criticized for targeting theatres across the state. Several theatres are forced to shut during the crucial season and when biggies like Akhanda, Pushpa are having a dream run. The government issued an official statement to reopen the theatres immediately and produce all the pending documents by acquiring the permissions in less than a month. The government redirected the Joint Collectors to have a look on this and take the responsibility. The exhibitors are asked to meet the Joint Collectors and reopen the theatres immediately.

But the theatres that are closed are never reopened. The exhibitors waited for days to meet the Joint Collector but they weren’t granted appointments. The New Year weekend too passed away but the theatres are yet to reopen. This is one more clear indication that AP Government is strict on their stand to implement their plans and they are not concerned about the losses incurred by the film industry. For now, there is no clarity about the reopening of the closed theaters in A