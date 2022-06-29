I am targeted because I prevented violence after Kodi Kathi case

Senior IPS officer A B Venkateswara Rao, who was suspended by the AP government, had said that some people in the government were targeting him because he prevented violence and extortion in the state after the Kodi Kathi case.

Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday after receiving the suspension orders, the senior officer said that his suspension was invalid and does not stand before the judicial review. He said it was totally wrong to suspend him for the second time for the same reasons. “Can anyone be arrested for the second time for the same reason,” he asked.

He said he had been working to strengthen the state after bifurcation and had prevented several violent incidents and extortion in the state when he was the chief of the State Intelligence Department. He said he would continue to work for the state and fight against injustice being done to him with political motives.

“I did not say standing at the gate of Raj Bhavan that I would pull down the government. I am not a politician,” Venkateswara Rao said in reply to a question on his role in the defection of 23 MLAs. “How long would they say this? Out of the 23 MLAs (who defected to the TDP from the YSR Congress) 22 are alive. Ask them to know if I was involved in it,” Venkateswara Rao said and added that if that was the reason, why are they not booking cases against him or why are they not mentioning it in the suspension order.

The 1978 batch IPS officer said that he would continue to fight legally against the suspension. “I won’t leave anyone. If justice is delayed or not done in the legal course, I would take up Dharma Poratam,” Venkateswara Rao said.

He said that though an FIR was filed against him, the charge sheet was not filed yet. “If I can’t work despite having no charge sheet, what about Jagan Mohan Reddy garu against whom there are 12 charge sheets filed by the CBI and two charge sheets filed by the ED? If politicians are not covered under the All India Service Rules, what about Sri Lakshmi, against whom there are charge sheets?” the senior IPS officer shot back.