I consider myself fortunate to have spent the best years of my life with Sirivennela: Trivikram

Late Telugu movie writer Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry’s family held a special event at Shilpakala Vedika in Hyderabad to commemorate his birth anniversary as ‘Sirivennela Jayanti’.

Some of the guests who attended the ‘Sirivennela Jayanti’ on Friday spoke highly of Sirivennela and their association with him includes Mandali Buddha Prasad, Jonnavithula, Suddala Ashok Teja, Thaman, Ramajogaiah Sastry, R P Patnaik, Krish Jagarlamudi, to name a few.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, who was present at the event said, “Sirivennela will remain immortal and reside in our hearts through his works”.

The first volume of a book, compiling Sirivennela’s literary works, was launched in the presence of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, and others.

Telugu writer and director Trivikram Srinivas, who was one of the closest followers of Sirivennela, stated on the occasion, “I feel blessed to have spent the finest moments of my life in Sirivennela’s company”.

Huge crowds gathered to witness the tribute, as scholar Garikapati Narasimha Rao and other dignitaries from the film and literary worlds made their presence felt too. On the occasion, which was a heartfelt celebration of his legacy, several dance and music performances set to Sirivennela’s works were held.

The writer and lyricist Chembolu Seetharama Sastry a.k.a. Sirivennela is one of Tollywood’s greatest writers. Sirivennela’s contributions to the industry are unrivalled in terms of lyrical quality.