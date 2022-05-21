Major Is The Most Difficult Film In My Career: Sobhitha

Sobhitha Dhulipalla, the Telugu girl plays an important role in Adivi Sesh’s Major which releases on June 3rd. She plays Pramoda, one of the hostages at Taj hotel when the terrorists take over. The actress interacted with media about the film and her role in the movie.

“Sesh was so obsessed with Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. He would talk very much about him during the shoot of Goodachari. But I did not know I would get to act. It is the most difficult and emotional role in my career. I got to portray all kinds of emotions in the film,” the actress said.

“Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s 31 years life and 36 years of the hostage situation will happen simultaneously. It is a very intense story. There are no cinematic liberties in the movie. In fact, there are many such situations in his life and we had to avoid them as we feared the actual story may become less serious,” she revealed.

She also outlined the difference between Major and many films on 26/11. “Major is not just about 26/11. It celebrates the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. It will be very different from what we have watched previously,” Sobhitha adds.