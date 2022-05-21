Naidu demands arrest of YCP Kakinada MLC

TDP supremo and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday demanded that the police should arrest YSRCP MLC Ananta Babu, who was main accused in the ‘murder’ of his car driver.

Naidu asserted that the TDP agitation would continue till the accused MLC was arrested. The ongoing attempts to save the MLC in the ghastly murder were highly condemnable.

The TDP chief condemned the manner in which the police behaved with their party fact finding committee that visited Kakinada. The police treatment of the TDP committee at the hospital was objectionable.

Naidu accused the police of trying to misdirect the case though the parents were saying that their son, Subrahmanyam, was killed. There were many doubts and suspicions on the death of the MLC car driver. This was why the TDP formed the fact finding committee to find out the truth.

Chandrababu Naidu enquired about the health of party SC Cell president M.S. Raju, who was hospitalized after the police attack. The TDP would continue its fight till justice would be done to the family of the slain driver.

Meanwhile, TDP general secretary and former minister Nara Lokesh wrote a letter to DGP asking him to arrest the MLC and transfer the case to CBI. He also wrote letters to the National Human Rights Commission and the SC commission seeking action against the MLC and justice to the driver’s family.

He also alleged gross violation of human rights in Andhra Pradesh under the YSR Congress regime. He wanted the SC Commission and the Human Rights Commission to probe into the violation of human rights and atrocities against the Dalits in the state.