I Have To Thank Pawan For Giving Permission For Konda Polam: Krish

Vaishnav Tej and Rakul Preet Singh starrer adventurous action-drama Konda Polam audio launch event is held in Kurnool. Director Krish turned bit emotional while speaking at the function and he thanked those who all supported him to make the movie.

“I have to thank Pawan Kalyan for giving his permission for me to make Konda Polam, when 100 Cr budget film Hari Hara Veera Mallu’s shoot was stalled temporarily because of the pandemic. I also have to thank producer AM Ratnam for giving his green signal,” said Krish who also thanked his friend and producer Rajeev Reddy and writer Sannapureddy Venkatarami Reddy who penned Konda Polam novel.

Hero Vaishnav Tej revealed about his character in the movie. “My character name is Ravindra Yadav. He is a kind of person who doesn’t fear for any problems in life. He indeed keeps his head up, irrespective of any circumstance. He also wishes to make his country proud.”

Vaishnav Tej also expressed his contentment of working with MM Keeravani for his very second movie.