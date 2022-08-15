I Haven’t Seen A Hero Like Vijay Before: Puri

Vijay Deverakonda’s sports action-drama Liger directed by Puri Jagannadh is making huge noise, thanks to huge promotions and mass-appealing promotional stuff. The team celebrated Fandom event today in Warangal.

Director Puri Jagannadh recalled an incident of his wife scolding him and suggesting to follow the trend. “My wife told me to watch Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Vijay’s Arjun Reddy. My wife and my daughter watched it three times already. Just after watching 45 minutes of the movie, I decided to make a movie with Vijay. I indeed haven’t seen a hero like Vijay. He cares for the wellbeing of his filmmakers.

It was not easy to get Mike Tyson for the project. It took nearly one year for us. We just enjoyed working with the legend. It all happened because of Charmme. She took best care of the project and I could concentrate on my work. Liger is a pakka mass masala movie.”