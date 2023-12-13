x
I never forget sacrifices made by party cadre, says Chandrababu

For the first time Kuppam Assembly segment has been witnessing unrest, violence and harassment of political leaders only due to the YSRCP rule, observed Chandrababu Naidu, TDP supremo and former chief minister, on Wednesday.

Party leaders and cadre met Chandrababu at the TDP headquarters here. “Only to create troubles to me and to threaten the local TDP leaders, several false cases are fosited against the party cadre and the general public in Kuppam and sent them to jail,” Chandrababu Naidu told the party leaders and the cadre who met him.

Facing all such challenges the TDP leaders and the cadre did not get upset, Chandrababu Naidu said and stated that he will never forget their sacrifices. “You always stay in my heart,” he remarked. With the wicked politics the ruling party has caused great inconvenience to the common public in Kuppam which never witnessed any such kind of incidents in the past, Chandrababu Naidu noted.

“Cases were registered against those who attended my programmes in Kuppam and I have never witnessed such a situation in the past 35 years in Kuppam,” the TDP supremo observed. Chandrababu Naidu thanked profusely to the people of Kuppam who solidly stood by him when he was arrested.

The party cadre and the leaders told Chandrababu Naidu that in the coming elections they will get him elected again from their constituency at least with one lakh maority. These false cases will not deter them from extending support to him and the party, they told the TDP supremo.

MLC, Kancherla Srikanth, former MLC, Gonivari Srinivasulu, party senior leaders, PS Muni Ratnam and Dr Suresh are among those who met Chandababu Naidu at the TDP headquarters here.

