Ravi Teja, Harish Shankar, PMF’s Mass Reunion

Harish Shankar is one of the directors who values and admires Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja the most. It was Ravi Teja who gave him his first chance with Shock. Then, he gave him another chance with Mirapakay which was a runaway hit and Harish Shankar became a star director after that.

The director will be joining hands with the star for a new film with TG Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla of People Media Factory producing it. This mass reunion of this crazy combination is expected to offer a new experience to the audience.

The untitled movie will go on floors soon, as the script was also locked. The team will disclose other details later.