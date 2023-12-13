Jagan is brand-ambassador for taking ‘U’ turn, says Lokesh

Spread the love

Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, is the brand-ambassador for taking ‘U’ turn and he has mastered the art of non-fulfilment of promises, said TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Wednesday.

In a memorandum submitted to Mr Lokesh during his ongoing Yuva Galam pada yatra, the Etikoppaka Sugar Factory workers said that the payment of their salaries for the past 16 months has been pending. During his pada yatra on August 22, 2018, Jagan promised them that he would save the sugar factory and also come to their rescue but after coming to power he is totally neglecting the workers, they informed Lokesh.

Briefing about the background of the sugar factory, the workers told Lokesh that the unit at Etikoppaka was the first sugar factory in Asia launched under the cooperative sector. The company that began with 20 employees raised to the level of providing employment to 5,600 persons by 2004 but after that the sugar production started falling for various reasons.

Recalling that when Chandrababu Naidu was the chief minister he released Rs 27 cr as assistance for the factory but after the chairman system has come into effect the management is showing only losses but not profits. This is the reason they have not been paid their salaries for the past 16 months, they told Lokesh.

Responding to their problems, the TDP national general secretary said that Jagan who promised to reopen all the closed sugar factories after he came to power did not make any attempt to reopen even a single factory. He is thus a master in taking ‘U’ turn, Lokesh said and promised them that immediately after the TDP forms the coming government all the dues of the employees will be cleared. “I am assuring you all that the factory will certainly get the past glory once the TDP is in power again,” Lokesh said.

At Saripallipalem of Payakaraopeta Assembly segment, when the fishermen community said that the local officials are not issuing death certificates to those who die during fishing in the sea and also no compensation is being paid to them for the loss of boats in natural disasters, Lokesh said that it is the TDP that always strived for their welfare. The YSRCP is doing great injustice to the fishermen community, he said and pointed out that Rs 788.38 cr was released during the TDP regime for the welfare of fishermen. Lokesh said that soon after the TDP is back in power in the coming elections all their issues will be resolved on a war-footing basis.

Lokesh also promised the coir industry workers to take up their problems by the coming TDP government and the coir industry will be given recognition as a cottage industry. Also, steps will be taken to give concessions in power charges, he told coir industry workers when they met him at Konavaipalem.

In an interaction with representatives of the Backward Classes (BCs) at Penugollu, Lokesh said Jagan, who termed the BCs as his backbone, has hit the community in the back after becoming the Chief Minister. Stating that the TDP is known for working for the welfare of the BCs, Lokesh said it is only the TDP that can do justice to the community.

When the community representatives brought to his notice various problems that they are facing, Lokesh said that the TDP has created reservations for them in local bodies and it is Chandrababu as the chief minister of the State implemented the Aadarana scheme for their welfare. Several focal postings are given for BCs by the TDP while Jagan has cheated the community by saying ‘my BCs and my SCs’, he remarked.

The Naval Base displaced of Bangarammapalem and Kapula Vathada of S Rayavaram mandal wanted their problems to be solve by the next TDP government, Lokesh promised them that immediately after the TDP forms the coming government talks will be held with Navy to see to it that fishermen will not face any difficulties. All the basic facilities will be provided to them, including setting up a primary health centre and proper compensation will be paid for the displaced.