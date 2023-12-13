x
Home > Movie News > Superstar Mahesh Babu, Trivikram Srinivas, Haarika & Hassine Creations' Guntur Kaaram melodious second single "Oh My Baby", Out Now!

Superstar Mahesh Babu, Trivikram Srinivas, Haarika & Hassine Creations’ Guntur Kaaram melodious second single “Oh My Baby”, Out Now!

Published on December 13, 2023 by

Superstar Mahesh Babu, Trivikram Srinivas, Haarika & Hassine Creations’ Guntur Kaaram melodious second single “Oh My Baby”, Out Now!

Reigning Superstar Mahesh Babu and Wizard of Words Trivikram Srinivas have delivered cult classics like Athadu and Khaleja. Now, the most awaited combination has come together for blockbuster production house Haarika & Hassine Creations. Suryadevara Radhakrishna(Chinna Babu) has brought together this combination for their prestigious production Guntur Kaaram.

Fans of Superstar Mahesh have been eagerly waiting to watch the film on big screens in theatres. The first teaser of the movie has become viral and fans loved new massy look of Mahesh Babu. Team has released first single, “Dum Masala” on 11th November and it became one of the Top Chartbusters in Telugu albums.

Now the makers have released melodious soundtrack, “Oh My Baby”, as second single. S Thaman has composed the music album for the film. He is extremely happy with “Dum Masala” reception and he expressed great confidence on this melody too.

The combinations of Trivikram Srinivas and Mahesh Babu, Trivikram and S Thaman have delivered chartbuster albums. Now, Guntur Kaaram is also expected to be a huge chartbuster. Delivering on the huge expectations, “Oh My Baby” song is also set to become huge chartbuster. Team has stated that the song will deliver a feel of drinking blistering coffee with a blssful melody on a Winter morning.

The song has been crooned by one of the most talented singers, Shilpa Rao. Lyrics for this soulful melody have been written by ‘Saraswati Putra’ Ramajogayya Sastry. Shilpa Rao’s soulful rendition has added a remarkable distinction to the song. Combined with Ramjo, her rendtion has created a magic. Listeners are praising the song and her vocals highly along with lyrics by the senior most lyricist.

The theme of food items based metaphorical comparison in both the songs has made fans and viewers wait for Trivikram Srinivas and Superstar Mahesh Babu’s unique magic on screen, once again. Stunning beauty and highly talented young actress Sreeleela is playing leading lady role in the movie.

Meenakshi Chaudhary is playing another important female lead role. Ramyakrishnan, Prakash Raj and several others have been cast in supporting roles. Manoj Paramahamsa is handling cinematography for the film. A.S. Prakash is handling Production design while National Award winning editor, Navin Nooli is editing the film.

Guntur Kaaram is scheduled to hit theatres for Sankranthi Festival, worldwide, on 12th January, 2024. More details will be announced by the movie team, soon.

