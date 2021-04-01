I Will Be Seen With Tuck Throughout The film: Nani

Natural Star Nani’s family entertainer Tuck Jagadish under the direction of Shiva Nirvana will have its theatrical release on April 23rd. Meanwhile, there are lots of promotional activities are happening and the team is leaving no stone unturned to make it a blockbuster.

During the film’s Press Meet, Nani said, “I’m feeling excited because I’ve already watched final cut of the film. It gave me complete satisfaction. I told Shiva Nirvana that this film is going to be a blockbuster. The film’s trailer will be released on April 13th on Ugadi Day in Vizag.”

Nani informs that he will be seen with tuck throughout the film. “I generally don’t feel comfortable tucking in shirt. I will be seen with tuck throughout the film. So, after shooting for the film for 70 to 80 days, I’ve mastered the art and I’m now feeling comfortable.

I feel fans as my family. I try hard to make them proud. I don’t encourage fights. I don’t want them to do anything for me. I want to do something for them for sure. I always try to make them feel proud of me.”